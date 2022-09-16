12,216 Shares in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Acquired by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $18.94 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.