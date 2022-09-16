1,000 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.84 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

