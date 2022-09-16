0Chain Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $24,158.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,662.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00059575 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005484 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00063701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00077071 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

