Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.58.

ZM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.21. 4,234,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $104.74. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,232,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 86,003 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10,456.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,775,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

