ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.0162 on Top Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $176,520.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 616.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.95 or 0.12792013 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00840747 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021100 BTC.
ZooKeeper Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 241,907,263 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
