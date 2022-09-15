ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Position Increased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.95. 104,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,642. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $4.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 61.39%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

