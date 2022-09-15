Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Down 8.6%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) fell 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 27,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,463,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16.

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.71 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 319.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,486 shares of company stock worth $1,419,184. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $39,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.