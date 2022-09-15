YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $982,131.01 and $9,919.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005130 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005518 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00065201 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook “

