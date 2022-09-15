Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Yorkton Equity Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$22.54 million and a PE ratio of -15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.85.

About Yorkton Equity Group

(Get Rating)

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental investment properties and commercial units in British Columbia and Alberta. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also

