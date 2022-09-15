YooShi Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. YooShi has a market capitalization of $41.99 million and $503,143.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YooShi has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000396 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031692 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000132 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi (YOOSHI) is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official. The official website for YooShi is yooshi.io.

Buying and Selling YooShi

According to CryptoCompare, “YooShi’s name and image are inspired by a dinosaur in Super Mario, whose name is Yoshi.YooShi GameFi Labs is an independent game incubator in the WEB3.0 era. It provides game developers with the complete GameFi game design system and technical support to help the game developers to finish blockchain game development more easily.YooShi GamePad is the first NFT-based gaming IDO platform on Binance Smart Chain. YooShi GamePad will allow gaming developers to raise funds by pre-selling unique in-game assets in the form of NFT.YooShi is a token on Binance Smart Chain boasting various features. Designed with burning mechanism, the total circulation supply of YooShi will be exponentially cut. Besides, by combining burning mechanism, innovative Auto-Liquidity function and NFT together, YooShi liquidity is allowed to increase rapidly. One of the most important features of YooShi is that it practices a large-scale decentralization which is rare for other tokens. Mixing these three outstanding features together, users are able to get a power house token out of the hands of anyone, except the community.”

