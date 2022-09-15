XRP (XRP) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, XRP has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $16.70 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 508.1% against the dollar and now trades at $599.17 or 0.02988519 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00827383 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00165282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,302,361 coins and its circulating supply is 49,826,021,773 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP positions itself as one of the most liquid currencies which is fast (settles in 3-5 seconds), scalable (can handle 1,500 transactions per second), decentralized (140+ validators), stable (7-year track record) and with a negligible energy consumption (due to the consensus protocol vs proof-of-work). XRP is a distributed network which means transactions occur immediately across the network – and as it is peer to peer – the network is resilient to systemic risk. XRPs aren't mined – unlike bitcoin and its peers – but each transaction destroys a small amount of XRP which adds a deflationary measure into the system.XRP Ledger Consensus Protocol- The XRP Ledger (XRPL) does not employ a proof-of-work (PoW) algorithm, as seen with Bitcoin’s blockchain, or a proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithm, as with the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain. Instead, the XRP Ledger relies on a setup called the XRP Ledger Consensus Protocol to validate account balances and perform transactions. The consensus works to improve the integrity of the system by preventing double-spending.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block/Ledgers Number only), Ripple Data API (Total Supply only)”

