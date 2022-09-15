Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Trading Down 3.7%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 240,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 193,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Worksport Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $42.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Worksport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKSP. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Worksport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Worksport in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Worksport during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating.

