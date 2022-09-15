WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading 0.5% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $60.46. 163,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 252,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,524,000 after acquiring an additional 802,286 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,493,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after buying an additional 87,715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,335,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,945,000 after buying an additional 228,697 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after buying an additional 71,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,364,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.