Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases 3,475 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.57. 193,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,222,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.32. The company has a market cap of $362.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

