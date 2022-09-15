Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $12.28 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.16. The stock had a trading volume of 289,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,793. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

