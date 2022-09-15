Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,640,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 498,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 73,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.93. 310,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,093. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

