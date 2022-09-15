WHALE Hits Market Cap of $9.27 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $9.27 million and $455,698.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 912.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.74 or 0.09803345 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00842206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00035176 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,957,653 coins. The Reddit community for WHALE is https://reddit.com/r/WHALEMembers. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. WHALE’s official website is whale.me.

Buying and Selling WHALE

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.