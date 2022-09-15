Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WY opened at $31.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.