Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.46 and a 200 day moving average of $249.93. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

