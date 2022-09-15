Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.67 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 66.5% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

PYPL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.88. 357,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,357,511. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $285.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.