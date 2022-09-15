Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,204 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.95.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.42.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

