Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 27,683 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Infinera comprises about 0.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Infinera worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $89,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 14.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Infinera Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,590. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $357.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.