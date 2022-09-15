West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $273.73

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $273.73 and last traded at $274.43, with a volume of 24358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.82.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.44.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.