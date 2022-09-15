Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,421,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

