WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
WEED Price Performance
Shares of BUDZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 8,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. WEED has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.49.
WEED Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEED (BUDZ)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.