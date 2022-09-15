WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BUDZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 8,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. WEED has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

