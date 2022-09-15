Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63,117.05

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $63,117.05 and approximately $2.08 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $13.50 or 0.00067990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008426 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.