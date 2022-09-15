Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.47. 6,721,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,623,137. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Walmart by 1,658.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walmart by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,801,000 after buying an additional 322,302 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

