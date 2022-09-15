Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.26. 126,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,222,701. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $361.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.