Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 211,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.04.

Insider Activity

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

