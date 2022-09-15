Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,518,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $140.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.38.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

