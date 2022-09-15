Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,771 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

NYSE WMT opened at $134.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

