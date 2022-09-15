Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $6.96 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.