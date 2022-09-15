Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $6.11 Million Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 145,859 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in PulteGroup by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

