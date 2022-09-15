Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 290.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,841 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 34.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 468.4% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 521,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after buying an additional 429,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 3.5 %

ITCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

