Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 95,935 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,935 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 485.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 56,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $28.95.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $165,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

