W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.061 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

W. P. Carey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. W. P. Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 163.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

NYSE WPC traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.46. 658,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,628. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $89.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $305,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

