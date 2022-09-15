Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $6,179.94 and $49.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00027452 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. The official website for Vortex Defi is staging.vortexdefi.com. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface.”

