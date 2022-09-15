Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Holdings Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 499.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,703 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vistra by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -28.06%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

