Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 33,106 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,106 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.90. 15,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average is $107.55. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

