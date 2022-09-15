Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 23,822 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,822 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,380,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,008,000 after buying an additional 65,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,783,000 after buying an additional 177,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,314. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.