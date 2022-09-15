Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 10,158 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Stephens upped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

HCA traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.82. 4,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.27. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

