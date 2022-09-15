Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.35. 2,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.22. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

