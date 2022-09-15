Vise Technologies Inc. Has $862,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $97,886,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

QQQ stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.51. 682,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,653,284. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

