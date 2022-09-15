Vise Technologies Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,899 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 492,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,362,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 209,017 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.24. 15,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,815. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

