Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.36. 821,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of -0.09. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

