Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $55.13. 2,754,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

