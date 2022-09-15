Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 3,237 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $26,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

