Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

