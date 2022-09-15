Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 910,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after buying an additional 328,540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 255,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 57,727 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 179,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,509,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.01. 2,201,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,025. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $101.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

