Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,601 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.81. The stock had a trading volume of 833,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,290. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

